Feb 22 (Reuters) - Wayfair Inc:

* WAYFAIR ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.58

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.83

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 46.2 PERCENT TO $1.439 BILLION

* NUMBER OF ACTIVE CUSTOMERS IN OUR DIRECT RETAIL BUSINESS REACHED 11.0 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, AN INCREASE OF 33.2% YEAR OVER YEAR

* ORDERS DELIVERED IN Q4 2017 WERE 6.2 MILLION, UP 31.3% YEAR OVER YEAR

* LTM NET REVENUE PER ACTIVE CUSTOMER WAS $422 AS OF DEC 31, 2017, UP 6.8% YEAR OVER YEAR