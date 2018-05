May 14 (Reuters) - Wayside Technology Group Inc:

* WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES CEO DEPARTURE AND APPOINTMENT OF STEVE DEWINDT AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CEO

* WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC SAYS JEFFREY R. GEYGAN APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

* WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC SAYS CEO AND PRESIDENT SIMON F. NYNENS RESIGNED

* WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY - STEVE DEWINDT WILL SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CEO UNTIL PERMANENT SUCCESSOR HAS BEEN NAMED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: