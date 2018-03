March 22 (Reuters) -

* WAYZATA INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 27.9 PERCENT STAKE IN LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS INC AS OF MARCH 15, 2018 - SEC FILING‍​

* WAYZATA INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC SAYS HOLD THEIR SHARES OF LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS INC'S COMMON STOCK FOR INVESTMENT PURPOSES Source text: [bit.ly/2Gg7Hzi]