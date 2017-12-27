FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 27, 2017 / 5:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-WBF Resort Okinawa to set up hotel in Ishigaki and to take out loan of 540 mln yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 27 (Reuters) - WBF Resort Okinawa Co Ltd

* Says it plans to set up a hotel in Ishigaki, Okinawa, with investment amount of about 600 million yen and construction period from January 2018 to November 2018

* Says the hotel will start business from December 2018

* Says it will take out loan of 540 million yen from The Bank of Okinawa in late November 2018, with term of 20 years

* Says loans will be used for hotel’s equipment fund

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/R3FRBD

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.