BRIEF-WBF Resort Okinawa to set up hotel in Ishigaki and to take out loan of 540 mln yen

Dec 27 (Reuters) - WBF Resort Okinawa Co Ltd

* Says it plans to set up a hotel in Ishigaki, Okinawa, with investment amount of about 600 million yen and construction period from January 2018 to November 2018

* Says the hotel will start business from December 2018

* Says it will take out loan of 540 million yen from The Bank of Okinawa in late November 2018, with term of 20 years

* Says loans will be used for hotel’s equipment fund

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/R3FRBD

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)