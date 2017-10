Sept 29 (Reuters) - WCM BETEILIGUNGS UND GRUNDBESITZ AG :

* ‍MEMBERS OF MANAGEMENT BOARD STAVROS EFREMIDIS AND RALF STRUCKMEYER WILL RESIGN FROM MANAGEMENT BOARD ON 30 NOV​

* ‍CHANGES ARE RELATED TO TAKEOVER OF WCM BY TLG IMMOBILIEN AG AND INTENTION TO ENTER INTO A DOMINATION AGREEMENT AS WAS ANNOUNCED TODAY​

* ‍TLG IMMOBILIEN AG ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT HAS INTENTION TO ENTER INTO A DOMINATION AGREEMENT​