Feb 26 (Reuters) - WCT Holdings Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 461 MILLION RGT; QTRLY NET PROFIT 12.5 MILLION RGT

* QTRLY YEAR AGO REVENUE 701.2 MILLION RGT; QTRLY YEAR AGO NET PROFIT 2.5 MILLION RGT

* GROUP’S GROWTH & FINANCIAL RESULTS MAY BE IMPACTED BY RECENT OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: