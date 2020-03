BRIEF-Wct Holdings Updates On Final Award In Relation To Request For Arbitration

March 13 (Reuters) - WCT Holdings Bhd:

* UPDATES ON FINAL AWARD IN RELATION TO REQUEST FOR ARBITRATION BY TRANSGULF-POWER MECH JV

* ARBITRAL TRIBUNAL DISMISSED UNIT’S COUNTERCLAIM & FURTHER ORDERED AND AWARDED SUM OF 152.6 MILLION RGT IN FAVOR OF CLAIMANTS

* BOARD SEEKING FURTHER LEGAL ADVICE ON FINAL AWARD & WILL CONSIDER ALL FURTHER OPTIONS AVAILABLE INCLUDING CHALLENGING AWARD

* ARBITRAL TRIBUNAL DISMISSED UNIT'S COUNTERCLAIM & FURTHER ORDERED AND AWARDED SUM OF 152.6 MILLION RGT IN FAVOR OF CLAIMANTS