April 6 (Reuters) - WD-40 Co:

* WD-40 COMPANY REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q2 SALES ROSE 5 PERCENT TO $101.3 MILLION

* FOR FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.07 AND $4.14

* SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MILLION AND $415 MILLION

* SAYS ‍FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MILLION AND $57.5 MILLION​