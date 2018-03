March 21 (Reuters) - Wdb Brokerzy Ubezpieczeniowi Sa:

* MANAGEMENT PROPOSES FY 2017 DIVIDEND OF 0.10 ZLOTYPER SHARE

* THE TOTAL AMOUNT TO BE SPENT ON FY DIVIDENDS AT 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)