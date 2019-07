July 4 (Reuters) - WDP:

* TO BUILD LOGISTICS WAREHOUSE SITE FOR BARRY CALLEBAUT AT INDUSTRIAL PARK E17/4 IN LOKEREN; SITE TO BE DELIVERED IN Q3 2021

* WDP PROJECTS AN INVESTMENT OF APPROX. 100 MILLION FOR THIS DEVELOPMENT Source text: bit.ly/2XqWFRj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)