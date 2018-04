April 25 (Reuters) - WE Solutions Ltd:

* ENTERS MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH SHANGHAI ALLIANCE INVESTMENT FOR PROPOSED ESTABLISHMENT OF JV CO BASED IN SHANGHAI

* PARTIES SHALL CONTRIBUTE AN AGGREGATE OF US$58 MILLION IN TWO STAGES TO JV CO

* JV CO EXPECTED TO ASSIST SHANGHAITECH UNIVERSITY IN ESTABLISHING A CENTRE FOR ADAPTIVE SYSTEM ENGINEERING AMONG OTHERS