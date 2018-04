April 10 (Reuters) - We Solutions Ltd:

* EXPECTS TO RECORD A CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS IN RANGE OF ABOUT HK$155 MILLION TO HK$170 MILLION FOR HY

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO INCREASE IN RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT COSTS OF ELECTRIC VEHICLE BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: