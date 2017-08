July 18 (Reuters) - Wealth Glory Holdings Ltd:

* Received a statutory demand dated 11 July 2017 issued by legal representative of Zhang Wenyan

* Statutory demand claiming for settlement of indebtedness under bonds, in sum of HK$12.3 million which comprised principal amount & interest thereon

* In view of amount involved in statutory demand, board expects that there will not be material adverse effect on operation of co