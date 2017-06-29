BRIEF-Wealth Glory says FY revenue HK$63.3 million

June 29 (Reuters) - Wealth Glory Holdings Ltd:

* For year ended 31 march 2017, group's continuing operations recorded a revenue of hk$63.3 million as compared to hk$58.9 million in previous year

* Board did not declare an interim dividend and did not recommend payment of final dividend in respect of year ended 31 March 2017

* Group recorded FY loss attributable to owners of co of about hk$81.6 million versus loss of about hk$49.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: