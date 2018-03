March 19 (Reuters) - Wealth Minerals Ltd:

* WEALTH ENTERS STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH THE NATIONAL MINING COMPANY OF CHILE - ENAMI

* WEALTH MINERALS- ‍PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO FORM STRATEGIC ALLIANCE TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANY'S PROJECTS IN SALAR DE ATACAMA AND LAGUNA VERDE​