14 days ago
BRIEF-Wealth signs letter agreement to acquire interest in ‘Seven Salars’ lithium project in Chile
#Market News
August 1, 2017 / 12:20 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Wealth signs letter agreement to acquire interest in ‘Seven Salars’ lithium project in Chile

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Wealth Minerals Ltd

* Wealth signs letter agreement to acquire interest in ‘Seven Salars’ lithium project in Chile

* Wealth Minerals Ltd - agreement to acquire 49% of issued and outstanding shares of San Antonio Sociedad Contractual Minera

* Wealth Minerals- to acquire 24.5% beneficial interest in certain exploration,exploitation mining concessions that comprise Seven Salares project

* Wealth Minerals-shareholders of San Antonio will sell to co shares representing 49% of shares of san antonio for payment by co of $11.8 million in cash

* Wealth Minerals-shareholders of San Antonio to sell shares representing 49% of shares of San Antonio also for issuance of 4.1 million shares of wealth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

