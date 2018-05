May 7 (Reuters) - Weatherford International PLC:

* WEATHERFORD AND VALIANT FORM ALLIANCE TO JOINTLY COMMERCIALIZE ESPS

* ANNOUNCED MOU WITH VALIANT ARTIFICIAL LIFT SOLUTIONS TO JOINTLY COMMERCIALIZE, MARKET & SERVICE ELECTRICAL SUBMERSIBLE PUMPS

* MOU WILL ACCELERATE COMMERCIALIZATION OF WEATHERFORD ESP, POWERED BY VALIANT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: