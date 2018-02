Feb 21 (Reuters) - Weatherford International Plc:

* WEATHERFORD ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF $600 MILLION OF SENIOR NOTES

* ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $600 MILLION SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025

* PURPOSE OF OFFERING IS TO REPAY IN FULL CO‘S 6.00 PCT SENIOR NOTES DUE MARCH 2018, FUND CONCURRENTLY ANNOUNCED TENDER OFFER

* PURPOSE OF OFFERING ALSO TO PURCHASE FOR CASH ANY AND ALL OF CO‘S 9.625 PCT SENIOR NOTES DUE 2019 AND FOR DEBT REPAYMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: