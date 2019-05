May 16 (Reuters) - Weatherford International PLC:

* WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL - INTENDS TO APPEAL NYSE’S DECISION TO DELIST COMPANY’S ORDINARY SHARES IN ACCORDANCE WITH NYSE RULES

* WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL PLC - NYSE CONSIDERED ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY CO IT EXPECTS TO IMPLEMENT RSA THROUGH A PRE-PACKAGED CHAPTER 11 PROCESS Source: (bit.ly/2VIVprO) Further company coverage: