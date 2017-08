June 26 (Reuters) - Weatherford International Plc

* WEATHERFORD PRICES PRIVATE OFFERING OF $250 MILLION OF SENIOR NOTES

* PRICING OF A PRIVATE OFFERING OF AN ADDITIONAL $250 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 9.875% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2024

* PRICING OF A PRIVATE OFFERING AT 101% OF PAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: