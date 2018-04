BRIEF-Weatherford Reports Q1 Loss Per Share $0.25

April 24 (Reuters) - Weatherford International PLC:

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.25

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.23 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE $1.42 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.45 BILLION

* NON-GAAP NET LOSS FOR Q1 OF 2018, EXCLUDING UNUSUAL CHARGES AND CREDITS, WAS $188 MILLION, OR $0.19, DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE

* WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL - IN Q1 ESTIMATED RECURRING BENEFIT OF $108 MILLION IN ANNUALIZED COST SAVINGS , $41 MILLION IN ONE-TIME BENEFITS AS PART OF TRANSFORMATION EFFORT

* IN QUARTER, RECORDED PRE-TAX CHARGES OF $57 MILLION