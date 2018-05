May 3 (Reuters) - Web.com Group Inc:

* WEB.COM REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $187.8 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $185.5 MILLION

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.09

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.61 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* WEB.COM’S TOTAL NET SUBSCRIBERS WERE ABOUT 3,349,000 AT END OF Q1, DOWN ABOUT 62,000 FROM END OF Q4 OF 2017

* WEB.COM’S AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER WAS $18.34 IN Q1 COMPARED TO $17.67 FOR Q1 OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: