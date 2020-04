BRIEF-Webjet Announces $275 Million Equity Raising

April 1 (Reuters) - Webjet Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES A $275 MILLION EQUITY RAISING-WEB.AX

* UNDERTAKING AN INSTITUTIONAL PLACEMENT AND ACCELERATED PRO-RATA, NON-RENOUNCEABLE ENTITLEMENT OFFER TO RAISE A MINIMUM OF $275 MILLION

* PROCEEDS EXPECTED TO BE SUFFICIENT TO PROVIDE FOR OPERATING COSTS AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURE THROUGH TO END OF 2020

* ENTITLEMENT OFFER AT AN OFFER PRICE OF A$1.70 PER NEW SHARE.

* INITIAL COST REDUCTION PROGRAM IS ALREADY BEING IMPLEMENTED WITH FURTHER COST REDUCTIONS AVAILABLE IF REQUIRED

* REDUCED BOARD & EXECUTIVE REMUNERATION WITH MANAGING DIRECTOR REDUCED SALARY BY 60% FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2020 AND RECEIVING NO BONUS FOR FY20

* BUSINESS INITIATIVES ARE EXPECTED TO RESULT IN CASH FLOW SAVINGS OF C.$13 MILLION PER MONTH

* TOTAL REDUNDANCIES OF OVER 440

* IMPLEMENTED MAJORITY OF REMAINING STAFF MOVING TO 4 WORKING DAYS PER WEEK

* ANNOUNCES CLOSURE OF ONLINE REPUBLIC CRUISE AND SUSPENSION OF WEBJET EXCLUSIVES

* IMPLEMENTED RENEGOTIATION OF CERTAIN OPERATIONAL AND TECHNOLOGY CONTRACTS

* PROCEEDS TO BE USED TO STRENGTHEN BALANCE SHEET DUE TO CONTINUED IMPACT OF COVID-19, ASSOCIATED GOVERNMENT RESTRICTIONS IMPACTING TRAVEL GLOBALLY

