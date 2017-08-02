FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Webjet entered into binding agreement to buy Jactravel Group (Holdings)
August 2, 2017 / 9:22 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Webjet entered into binding agreement to buy Jactravel Group (Holdings)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Webjet Ltd

* Entered into a binding agreement to acquire Jactravel Group (Holdings) Limited (“Jactravel”) (“acquisition”) for an enterprise value of £200 million

* Estimated to be at least 25% EPS accretive in FY17

* Acquisition will be funded by proceeds of entitlement offer and A$145 million of existing cash reserves and debt funding

* About 2.7 million new Webjet shares to be issued to continuing management shareholders & private equity vendor of Jactravel at issue price of A$10.94 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

