April 21 (Reuters) - Webjet Ltd:

* NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED

* DOES NOT HAVE MATERIAL FINANCIAL EXPOSURE TO VIRGIN SHOULD ADMINISTRATOR RESTRUCTURE AIRLINE OR ELECT TO CEASE TRADING

* WORKING WITH CUSTOMERS TO PROCESS REFUNDS/CREDITS DIRECTLY WITH ALL AIRLINES NO LONGER ABLE TO HONOUR PREPAID TICKETS, INCLUDING VIRGIN