Feb 19 (Reuters) - Webjet Ltd:

* SEEING IMPACT ON BOOKINGS AND TTV ACROSS ALL BUSINESSES AS RESULT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK WHICH WILL IMPACT 2H20 EBITDA

* AT THIS STAGE, ESTIMATE REDUCTION IN 2H20 EBITDA OF BETWEEN $7 TO $15 MILLION

* EXPECT IMPACT OF COVID-19 TO BE ONE-OFF IN NATURE Source text reut.rs/2SFyJ8L Further company coverage: