FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
22 days ago
BRIEF-WebMD to be acquired by KKR's Internet Brands
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 24, 2017 / 11:13 AM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-WebMD to be acquired by KKR's Internet Brands

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - WebMD Health Corp

* WebMD to be acquired by kkr's Internet Brands

* WebMD Health Corp - deal for ‍$66.50 per share​

* WebMD Health Corp - transaction valued at approximately $2.8 billion.

* WebMD Health Corp - ‍equity financing for transaction is being provided primarily by KKR's private equity funds​

* WebMD Health - unit of Internet Brands to commence tender offer in next 10 business days to acquire all outstanding shares of WebMD common stock​

* Webmd Health Corp - ‍Webmd board of directors approved merger agreement​

* Webmd Health Corp - ‍financing for transaction is fully committed​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.