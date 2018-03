March 22 (Reuters) - WEBORAMA SA:

* REG-WEBORAMA : STRONG PROGRESS WITH ALL RESULTS IN 2017

* FY REVENUE EUR 31.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 28.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBIT EUR 2.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET INCOME EUR 2.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* WEBORAMA EXPECTS TO DELIVER STRONG REVENUE GROWTH IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)