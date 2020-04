April 21 (Reuters) - Websolute SpA:

* FY PRODUCTION VALUE EUR 14.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 0.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.02 PER SHARE

* AMID COVID-19, ORDER PORTFOLIO ALLOWS COVERAGE OF PRODUCTION ACTIVITIES FOR UP TO ABOUT 4 - 6 MONTHS