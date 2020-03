BRIEF-Webstep: Implications Of Corona Virus

March 13 (Reuters) - Webstep ASA:

* WEBSTEP ASA: IMPLICATIONS OF THE CORONA VIRUS ON WEBSTEP’S OPERATIONS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: WEBSTEP HAS ADVISED ITS EMPLOYEES TO WORK FROM HOME UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE IN ORDER TO LIMIT SPREAD OF CORONA VIRUS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ALTHOUGH SITUATION MAY AFFECT CONSULTANTS’ UTILISATION, THERE ARE NO INDICATIONS THAT PRODUCTIVITY WILL BE SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECTED AS OF TODAY

* WEBSTEP EVENTS AND ALL TRAVELS HAVE BEEN CANCELED UNLESS THEY ARE BUSINESS CRITICAL FOR WEBSTEP OR CLIENT

* HOWEVER, AS SCHOOLS AND KINDERGARTENS IN NORWAY HAVE BEEN CLOSED DOWN, EMPLOYEES ARE FACED WITH CHALLENGE OF COMBINING WORK WITH CARING FOR THEIR CHILDREN

* CANCELLATIONS MAY IMPOSE NON-REFUNDABLE COSTS, BUT GROUP WILL APPLY FOR REFUNDS TO EXTENT POSSIBLE

* IT IS CURRENTLY TOO EARLY TO ASSESS LONG-TERM EFFECTS OF VIRUS AND ITS IMPACT ON WEBSTEP WITH CERTAINTY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)