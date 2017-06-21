BRIEF-Webster enters into agreement with commonwealth government

June 21 (Reuters) - Webster Ltd:

* Entered into an agreement with commonwealth government

* Total consideration payable to Webster by completion of transaction is $78 million

* Deal to decommission lake Tandou irrigation system and sell Tandou's lower darling irrigation water entitlements associated with property south of Menindee

* Expects to record net profit on disposal in order of $36 million to $37 million, reported in financial results for 15-month period ending 30 Sept 2017