Jan 18 (Reuters) - Webster Financial Corp:

* WEBSTER FINANCIAL SAYS RECORDED 1-TIME REVALUATION ADJUSTMENT TO NET DEFERRED TAX ASSETS DURING QUARTER ENDED DEC 31, 2017 OF ABOUT $20.9 MILLION - SEC FILING

* WEBSTER FINANCIAL-NET EFFECT OF REDUCTION IN DEFERRED TAX ASSETS, CHANGE IN STATE DEFERRED TAX ASSETS IS EXPECTED NET BENEFIT OF ABOUT $7.8 MILLION IN Q4