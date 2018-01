Jan 18 (Reuters) - WEC Energy Group Inc:

* WEC ENERGY GROUP RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.5525PER SHARE

* QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 55.25 CENTS PER SHARE, INCREASE OF 6.25 PERCENT OVER CURRENT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF 52 CENTS SHARE