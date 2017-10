BRIEF-WEC Energy says CEO Allen Leverett has been hospitalized

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Wec Energy Group Inc

* Wec energy group inc - ‍ allen leverett, ceo of co has been hospitalized and is receiving medical treatment as he recovers from an apparent stroke​

* Wec energy group inc - ‍ on october 12, board appointed gale klappa, age 67, to act as chief executive officer on an interim basis - sec filing

* Wec energy group inc - ‍klappa will continue to serve as chairman of board as well as interim chief executive officer​

* Wec energy group inc - ‍ kiappa's compensation arrangement, if any, for his interim chief executive officer role has not yet been determined​