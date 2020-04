April 28 (Reuters) - WE. CONNECT SA:

* CONFIRMS 2022 OUTLOOK

* FY EBITDA EUR 5.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET INCOME EUR 2.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019, WE.CONNECT’S EQUITY INCREASED BY 10.6% TO € 25.3 MILLION

* END-FY NET DEBT CASH STANDS AT € 12.4 MILLION AND DOUBLE COMPARED TO 2018

* ON CORONAVIRUS: LIMITED IMPACT FOR CO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)