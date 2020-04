April 20 (Reuters) - Wedia SA:

* FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 0.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.3 PER SHARE

* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 0.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* COVID 19 CRISIS HAS A LIMITED IMPACT ON ACTIVITY FOR THE MOMENT

* CASH AVAILABLE TO DATE (30/03/2020) IS MORE THAN 5 M EUR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)