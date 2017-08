June 20 (Reuters) - WEDIA SA

* LAUNCHES CAPITAL INCREASE WITH PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS OF ABOUT 2.14 MILLION EUR

* ISSUES 171,240 SHARES AT UNIT PRICE OF EUR 12.5

* RECEIVED ENGAGEMENT SUBSCRIPTIONS FROM INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS AMOUNTING TO EUR 1.65 MILLION (132,000 SHARES, 77% OF OPERATION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)