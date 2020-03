March 23 (Reuters) - Weebit Nano Ltd:

* FRENCH-BASED PARTNER, LETI’S TEMPORARILY CLOSURE TI POTENTIALLY IMPACT CO’S DEVELOPMENT SCHEDULE

* CUT OPEX, IMPLEMENTED TRAVEL FREEZE, DIRECTORS NOT DRAWING SALARIES & BONUSES BEING PUT ON HOLD AS A RESPONSE TO COVID-19