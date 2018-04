BRIEF-WeedMD And Hiku Brands Re-Affirm That They Have Entered Into Agreement To Merge

April 19 (Reuters) - WeedMD Inc:

* PRESS RELEASE - CLARIFICATION AND RETRACTION, HIKU BRANDS AND WEEDMD TO MERGE IN TRANSFORMATIONAL TRANSACTION TO CREATE VERTICALLY INTEGRATED CANNABIS COMPANY

* WEEDMD - EXISTING HIKU AND WEEDMD SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 51.75% AND 48.25% OF COMBINED COMPANY, RESPECTIVELY, ON A FULLY-DILUTED BASIS

* WEEDMD - CO, HIKU BRANDS RE-AFFIRM THAT ON THURSDAY THEY HAVE ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO MERGE BOTH COMPANIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: