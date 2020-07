July 2 (Reuters) - WeedMD Inc:

* WEEDMD ANNOUNCES AMENDMENTS TO EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY

* WEEDMD - CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDMENT MODIFIES TERMS OF CREDIT FACILITY UNDER WHICH CO SECURED UP TO $39 MILLION OF DEBT FINANCING OVER 3-YEAR TERM ENDING IN 2022.