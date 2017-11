Nov 14 (Reuters) - Wei Long Grape Wine Co Ltd

* Says it issued 29.4 million shares and raised 574.8 million yuan in total

* Says top shareholder, Wang Haizhen decreased stake in the co to 47.2 percent from 52.6 percent

* Says an assets management firm increased stake in the co to 6.4 percent from 0 percent

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/57VghG; goo.gl/Ff4eHM

