BRIEF-Wei Yuan Holdings Says Partial Exemption In Singapore Revoked By Ministry Of Trade And Industry

April 16 (Reuters) - Wei Yuan Holdings Ltd:

* PARTIAL EXEMPTION IN SINGAPORE REVOKED ON 15TH APRIL 2020 BY MINISTRY OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY

* SWG ALLIANCE TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED SOME OF THEIR MALAYSIA’S OPERATIONS DUE TO MOVEMENT CONTROL ORDER FROM 18 MARCH TO 28 APRIL

* DEGREE OF IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON GROUP’S BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE CANNOT BE DETERMINED NOW

* DUE TO REVOCATION OF PARTIAL EXEMPTION IN SINGAPORE, GROUP WAS NOT ABLE TO CONDUCT MAJORITY OF CONTRACT WORKS DUE TO SUSPENSION