BRIEF-Weibo Reports Q1 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Of $0.50

May 9 (Reuters) - Weibo Corp:

* WEIBO REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.50

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.44

* Q1 REVENUE $349.9 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $342.5 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.47 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW $417.0 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* AVERAGE DAUS HAD A NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 30 MILLION USERS YEAR OVER YEAR AND REACHED 184 MILLION IN MARCH 2018

* WEIBO - QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MILLION USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MILLION IN MARCH