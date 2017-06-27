BRIEF-Weifu High-Technology Group says dividend payment date

June 27(Reuters) - Weifu High-Technology Group Co Ltd

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for FY 2016, to holders of A shares recorded on July 4, and holders of B shares recorded on July 7

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on July 5 and the dividend will be paid on July 5 for A shares and July 7 for B shares respectively

* Says dividends for B shares will be paid in Hong Kong dollars

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/TtzB2e

