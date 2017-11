Nov 6 (Reuters) - Weight Watchers International Inc

* Weight watchers announces third quarter 2017 results and raises full year 2017 guidance

* Q3 earnings per share $0.65

* Q3 revenue $323.7 million

* Reports q3 2017 revenue up 15 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises FY2017 earnings per share view to $1.77 to $1.83

‍q3 end of period subscribers up 18% year-over-year to 3.4 million​