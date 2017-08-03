FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Weight Watchers Q2 earnings per share $0.67
August 3, 2017 / 8:46 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Weight Watchers Q2 earnings per share $0.67

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Weight Watchers International Inc:

* Weight Watchers announces second quarter 2017 results and raises full year 2017 guidance

* Q2 earnings per share $0.67

* Q2 revenue $341.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises fy 2017 earnings per share view to $1.57 to $1.67

* Sees q2 2017 earnings per share $0.67

* Sees q2 2017 revenue $342 million

* Sees q2 2017 revenue up 10 percent

* Weight watchers international inc - raising its full year fiscal 2017 earnings guidance to between $1.57 and $1.67 per fully diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

