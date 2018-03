March 19 (Reuters) -

* WEINSTEIN COMPANY HOLDINGS LLC SAYS ENTERED INTO A “STALKING HORSE” AGREEMENT WITH AN AFFILIATE OF LANTERN CAPITAL PARTNER‍​

* WEINSTEIN CO - DEAL CONTEMPLATES BUSINESS CONTINUING AS A GOING CONCERN

* WEINSTEIN CO SAYS FILING OF VOLUNTARY PETITION UNDER THE U.S. BANKRUPTCY CODE IN THE U.S. BANKRUPTCY COURT IN THE DISTRICT OF DELAWARE

* WEINSTEIN CO - LANTERN WILL PURCHASE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF THE ASSETS OF CO

* WEINSTEIN CO - ENTERED INTO THE AGREEMENT WITH LANTERN IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE FILING OF THE VOLUNTARY PETITION IN THE U.S. BANKRUPTCY COURT OF DELAWARE

* WEINSTEIN CO-SINCE OCT, HAS BEEN REPORTED THAT HARVEY WEINSTEIN USED NON-DISCLOSURE AGREEMENTS; EFFECTIVE Immediately, non-disclosure AGREEMENTS END

