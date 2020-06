BRIEF-Weir Group Announces Refinancing Of $950 Mln RCF And £200 Mln Term Loan

June 26 (Reuters) - Weir Group PLC:

* WEIR GROUP PLC - O&G STILL EXPECTED TO BE CASH GENERATIVE FOR FULL YEAR; CONTINUING TO EXPLORE EXIT OPTIONS

* WEIR GROUP PLC - REFINANCING OF US$950M RCF AND £200M TERM LOAN, EXTENDING MATURITIES TO 2023 AND 2022 RESPECTIVELY

* WEIR GROUP PLC - MINERALS ORDERS STABLE SEQUENTIALLY IN Q2 TO DATE DESPITE COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS; MARGINS IN NORMAL RANGE

* WEIR GROUP PLC - ESCO MARGINS REMAIN ROBUST DESPITE DISRUPTION TO ITS INFRASTRUCTURE MARKETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: