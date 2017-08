BRIEF-Weir Group H1 order input up 20 pct on North America oil recovery

July 27 (Reuters) - WEIR GROUP PLC:

* Interim Dividend 15 Penceper Share

* Interim Results for Six Months Up to 30 June 2017

* ACCELERATED RECOVERY IN NORTH AMERICAN OIL AND GAS REFLECTED IN UPDATED FULL YEAR OUTLOOK

* HY ORDER INPUT AT £1,199M (2016: £1,000M) INCREASED 20% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS PRIMARILY DUE TO STRONG UPTURN IN NORTH AMERICAN OIL AND GAS MARKETS

* HY REVENUE OF £1,091M (2016: £866M) INCREASED 26% ON A REPORTED BASIS REFLECTING BOTH RECOVERY IN NORTH AMERICAN OIL & GAS

* Hy Revenue Up 26 Percent to £1,091 Million

* Hy Dividend Per Share of 15.0p

* NET DEBT AT PERIOD END £869 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)