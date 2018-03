March 13 (Reuters) - Weis Markets Inc:

* QTRLY ‍COMPARABLE STORE SALES WERE UP 1.2 PERCENT​

* Q4 SALES WERE $883.7 MILLION COMPARED TO $925.1 MILLION FOR FOURTEEN-WEEK PERIOD ENDED ON DECEMBER 31, 2016

* QTRLY RESULTS INCLUDE ‍$49.3 MILLION DECREASE IN DEFERRED INCOME TAX DUE TO U.S. GOVERNMENT ENACTING TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT​